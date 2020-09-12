Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Five Below were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,882,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,672,000 after buying an additional 448,342 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Five Below by 48.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,630,000 after buying an additional 167,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.02 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,392 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,950. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

