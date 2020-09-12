State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Xencor were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xencor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

