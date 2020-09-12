State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $977,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 57.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $9.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

