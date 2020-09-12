Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 218.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

