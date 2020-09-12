State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

