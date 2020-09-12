State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

