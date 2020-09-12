American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 27,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,520,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.