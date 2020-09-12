American International Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.03 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

