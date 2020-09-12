Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

