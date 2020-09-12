Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $263,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,060,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,213,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

