87,614 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,614 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

