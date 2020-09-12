PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

