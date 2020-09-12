Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,781 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Univar were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Univar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 591,889 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $48,689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 68,993.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,053 shares during the last quarter.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE UNVR opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

