Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $180.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 16.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

