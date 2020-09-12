Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,137 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 821,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

