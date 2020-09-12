2,862 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,550 shares of company stock valued at $599,457. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

