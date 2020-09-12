Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings LP
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings LP
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co
American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc
American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report