Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

