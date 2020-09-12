Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $92,000 in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 241,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enstar Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ESGR. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

