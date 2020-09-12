California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

