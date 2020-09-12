Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 2,029,848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 341.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 826,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 639,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,716,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 157.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

