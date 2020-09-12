Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

NOV opened at $11.21 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

