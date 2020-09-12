Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 100,537 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 471.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teradata by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Teradata by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 248,759 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Teradata by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teradata by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,860 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

