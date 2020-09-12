Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Evertec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.71 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

