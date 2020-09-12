Marshall Wace LLP Sells 175,367 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 61.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,783.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $436,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

