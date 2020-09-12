Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Rambus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,459 shares of company stock valued at $285,730. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

