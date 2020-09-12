32,611 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG opened at $60.18 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

