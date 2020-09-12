99,122 Shares in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,266,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Niu Technologies – has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

