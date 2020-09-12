Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.59 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

