Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,437.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,999,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

