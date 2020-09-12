Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SINA were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SINA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

