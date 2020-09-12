Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,368 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $264,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,766 shares of company stock worth $7,469,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

