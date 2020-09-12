Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 123,232 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter worth $63,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 404.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of TV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.19. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

