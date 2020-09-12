Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $132,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

