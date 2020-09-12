Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.