Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $67,000 in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $16.87 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.