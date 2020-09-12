600 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $397,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 589.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 149,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,014,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

