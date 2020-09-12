Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 882.8% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.87 and a beta of 1.75. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $3,689,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,716 shares of company stock valued at $94,553,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

