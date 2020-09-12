Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 633,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 503,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 4.50. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.