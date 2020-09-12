Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $110,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,014,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

