Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,100 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 871.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 822,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 95,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,381,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 106,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CMCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

