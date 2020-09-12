Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

