Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

