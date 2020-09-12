Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $64,000 Investment in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 51.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 224,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $63,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,085 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

