Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

AEIS opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

