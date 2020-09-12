Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after acquiring an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 329,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.