Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,520 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

NYSE HCA opened at $134.00 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.