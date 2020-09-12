Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 121.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.