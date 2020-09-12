Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

NYSE:HRC opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

