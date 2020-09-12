Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.40% of Hurco Companies worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

