Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 266,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,621,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $5,241,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $149.01.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

